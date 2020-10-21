

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $325.2 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $274.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $323.8 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $323.8 Mln. vs. $299.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 to $1.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de