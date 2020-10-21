

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $80.24 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $98.58 million, or $3.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.05 million or $3.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.60 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $107.05 Mln. vs. $108.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.76 vs. $3.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de