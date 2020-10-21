

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $22.68 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $20.27 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.05 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $80.87 million from $81.28 million last year.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.05 Mln. vs. $20.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $80.87 Mln vs. $81.28 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

