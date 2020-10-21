

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $168.97 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $124.31 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $178.68 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $364.57 million from $405.07 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $178.68 Mln. vs. $122.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $364.57 Mln vs. $405.07 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de