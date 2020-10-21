

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



-Earnings: -$3.9 million in Q3 vs. -$119.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $72.2 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $3.34 billion in Q3 vs. $3.34 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TECHNIPFMC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de