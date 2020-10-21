

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) Wednesday reported third-quarter net earnings of $736 million or $0.96 per share, down from $856 million or $1.08 per share last year.



Revenue for the third quarter decreased 11 percent to $2.65 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $2.68 billion.



CSX also announced the Board authorized a new share repurchase program, providing $5 billion of incremental authority to about $1.1 billion remaining under the existing share repurchase program.



