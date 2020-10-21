

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.86 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $33.16 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SL Green Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $135.46 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.3% to $249.84 million from $313.63 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $135.46 Mln. vs. $151.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $249.84 Mln vs. $313.63 Mln last year.



