

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported that its net profit for the nine-month of 2020 declined to 561.5 million Swiss francs from 566.8 million francs last year.



Operating profit or EBIT was 797.4 million francs down from 805.9 million francs in the prior year. The currency effect over the first nine months was negative at -6.0%.



Net sales increased by 2.6% in local currencies to 5.81 billion francs. The effect of acquisitions contributed 9.2% to the growth in sales. At -6.6%, organic growth in the first nine months of the current year was in negative territory.



Net sales were 5.81 billion francs, down from 6.01 billion francs in the previous year.



For fiscal 2020, Sika expects slightly lower sales in CHF but EBIT broadly in line with last year, implying an over-proportional rise in EBIT in the second half.



Sika confirmed its 2023 strategic targets. The company remains aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. It is seeking to grow by 6%-8% a year in local currencies until 2023.



From 2021, the company aims to increase its EBIT margin to 15%-18%. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.



