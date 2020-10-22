

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) and Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have agreed to collaborate to develop, manufacture and distribute AT-527, Atea's investigational oral direct-acting antiviral, as a potential oral treatment for COVID-19 patients. If approved, Atea will distribute AT-527 in the United States and Roche will be responsible for global manufacturing and distribution outside the United States.



AT-527 is an investigational, oral, purine nucleotide prodrug, which has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo antiviral activity against several enveloped single-stranded RNA viruses, including human flaviviruses and coronaviruses.



