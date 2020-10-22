

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenues were 6.458 billion euros, up 1.3% organically and down 2.8% on a reported basis.



For 2020, the company now expects revenue expected to be between negative 5% to negative 7% organic, and adjusted EBITA margin of around 15.1% - 15.4%. Previously, the Group expected revenue to decline 7% to 10% organic, and adjusted EBITA margin of 14.5% - 15.0% for 2020.



Based on current rates, the FX impact on 2020 revenues is estimated to be between -600 million euros to -700 million euros.



The FX impact at current rates on adjusted EBITA margin could be at the higher end of the -30bps to -40bps range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de