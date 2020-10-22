

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) issued an update on trading for the first nine months of 2020. The Group said its three largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, have continued to see a gradual improvement in underlying revenue growth rates since the end of the first half. Exhibitions are now running in China, Japan and a few other countries. For the year-to-date period, Exhibitions total revenue declined 70%.



The Group said its full year outlook for three largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, remains unchanged. For Exhibitions, full year revenue is projected in a range of 330 million pounds to 360 million pounds.



