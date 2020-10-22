

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



-Earnings: $14.97 million in Q2 vs. -$23.53 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of $52.28 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q2 vs. $0.91 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1061.1 -$1094.3 Mln



