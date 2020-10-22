

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.64 compared to $1.44, prior year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter total revenue was $509 million compared to $491 million, a year ago, a 4 percent increase. Analysts expected revenue of $504.06 million, for the quarter.



'Revenues grew in all key areas with security subscriptions growing by 10% and EPS grew by 14% year over year. We saw expanded customer adoption of Quantum Network Gateways, CloudGuard, Infinity Total Protection and Beyond the Perimeter - endpoint and mobile security solutions,' said Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de