

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) provided earnings and net sales guidance for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.37 to $1.47 per share on net sales between $2.60 billion and $2.70 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 15.0 to 20.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share on net sales of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects to open about 80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 new Petsense locations.



The company also plans to open approximately 75 to 80 new Tractor Supply stores, remodel 150 to 200 stores and transform the side lots in 150 to 200 locations in 2021.



