

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $179.7 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $164.6 million, or $2.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.7 million or $3.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $941.6 million from $901.8 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



