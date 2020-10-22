

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $568 million, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $591 million or $4.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.3% to $2.79 billion from $1.96 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $591 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.31 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 - $10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $8.8 - $9.1 Bln



