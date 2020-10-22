

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $272 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.03 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $272 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.85 Bln



