

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $98.23 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $270.86 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.73 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $767.17 million from $732.90 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $767.17 Mln vs. $732.90 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $775 - $785 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.89 - $5.99 Full year revenue guidance: $3.20 - $3.21 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

