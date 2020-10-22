Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898407 ISIN: US1773761002 Ticker-Symbol: CTX 
Tradegate
22.10.20
13:49 Uhr
116,26 Euro
+1,24
+1,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,76116,4214:17
115,66116,2014:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC116,26+1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.