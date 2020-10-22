

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $472 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.68 billion from $4.64 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $588 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $4.68 Bln vs. $4.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.65



