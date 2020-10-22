

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $303 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.25 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $303 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



