

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $83.45 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $92.06 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $87.03 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $87.03 Mln. vs. $98.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 to $3.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

