

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said it raised its 2020 outlook, based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year.



The company raised its fiscal year 2020 MTM-adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $22.25 - $22.65, from the prior outlook of $22.00 - $22.40 per share.



The company also raised annual sales outlook to a range of $35.70 billion - $36.00 billion, from the prior range of $35.30 billion - $35.60 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $22.48 per share and revenues of $35.47 billion for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



