

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX):



-Earnings: $329 million in Q3 vs. -$207 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.22 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $430 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $3.85 billion in Q3 vs. $3.15 billion in the same period last year.



