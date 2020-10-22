

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $227.53 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $227.49 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $236.75 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $4.37 billion from $4.53 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $236.75 Mln. vs. $203.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.37 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.



