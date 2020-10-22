

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):



-Earnings: -$464 million in Q3 vs. $609 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.14 in Q3 vs. $1.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$472 million or -$1.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.37 per share -Revenue: $15.81 billion in Q3 vs. $27.25 billion in the same period last year.



