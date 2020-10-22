

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses in the previous session, despite data showing a surge in gasoline stockpiles, and uncertainty around U.S. stimulus deal.



Although the U.S. lawmakers are unable to patch up certain crucial differences and work out a stimulus package, it is widely expected that they will eventually arrive at a compromise and announce a deal sometime soon.



Meanwhile, data showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims in the week ended October 16 has raised hopes the economy will gradually recover.



A report in Bloomberg quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that his country has not ruled out delaying OPEC+ production increases that are set to be implemented in January, contributed as well to the rise in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.63 or about 1.4% at $40.64 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up by about $0.90 or 2.2% at $42.63 a barrel.



Both WTI and Brent futures contracts had tumbled more than 3% in the previous session.



Worries about energy demand outlook have been growing due to continued surge in coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions in several parts across the globe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de