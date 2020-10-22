

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $141.1 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $131.6 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.7 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $144.7 Mln. vs. $135.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

