

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $316 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $70.6 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.63 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



