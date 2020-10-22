

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.28 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $5.99 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.68 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $18.33 billion from $19.19 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.68 Bln. vs. $6.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $18.33 Bln vs. $19.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $17.4 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $75.3 Bln



