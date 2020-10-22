

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $233 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $242 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.31 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $242 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $2.35 - $2.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de