

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has agreed to pay $2.8 billion to settle foreign bribery charges related to the bank's role in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal.



Justice Department on Thursday said Goldman Sachs and its Malaysian subsidiary admitted to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a scheme to pay over $1 billion in bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials to obtain lucrative business for Goldman Sachs.



Goldman Sachs will pay more than $2.9 billion as part of a coordinated resolution with criminal and civil authorities in the US, the UK, Singapore, and elsewhere.



Meanwhile, GS Malaysia pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York to a one-count criminal information charging it with conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA.



Previously, Tim Leissner, the former Southeast Asia Chairman and participating managing director of Goldman Sachs, pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and to violate the FCPA. Ng Chong Hwa, also known as 'Roger Ng,' former managing director of Goldman and head of investment banking for GS Malaysia, has been charged with conspiring to launder money and to violate the FCPA.



In addition to these criminal charges, the department has recovered, or assisted in the recovery of, in excess of $1 billion in assets for Malaysia associated with and traceable to the 1MDB money laundering and bribery scheme.



'Goldman Sachs today accepted responsibility for its role in a conspiracy to bribe high-ranking foreign officials to obtain lucrative underwriting and other business relating to 1MDB,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.



