

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Individually, prices were up for furniture, clothing and education, while they were down for fuel, communications and recreation. They were flat for food, housing and medical care.



On a yearly basis, inflation was flat - shy of expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for food, housing, furniture, clothing, medical care and communications. Prices were down for fuel, education and recreation.



