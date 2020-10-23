

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its third-quarter total sales were 7.04 billion, down 2.0 percent from last year, while it was up 1.6 percent on a Like-for-like basis.



The Group's sales, at 30 September 2020, were 20.11 billion euros, down 8.6% from the prior year. Like-for-like, based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates, group sales were down 7.4%.



Sales at Western Europe zone for the nine-month period was down 11.8% on like-for-like basis and 10.9% on reported basis. Most countries returned to growth in the third quarter, with France, Germany and the United Kingdom leading the way.



Sale at North America zone for the nine-month period was down 9.7% on like-for-like basis and 9.4% on reported basis.



