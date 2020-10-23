

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), on Friday, announced the resignation of Lars Christian Bacher as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2020. Bacher will remain employed with the company until May 31, 2021.



Eldar Sætre, president and chief executive officer of Equinor, said, 'I want to thank Lars Christian for his strong contribution to the development and management of Equinor. Lars Christian has through his career successfully delivered in his important operative leadership roles both on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally. As a member of the corporate executive committee for more than eight years, first as the head of the international business, and in the past two years as CFO, he has helped shape and strengthen the company. I have greatly appreciated our close collaboration, and wish Lars Christian all the best for the future.'



Further, the company said it appointed Svein Skeie as acting executive vice president and chief financial officer. Skeie will be a member of Equinor's corporate executive committee, reporting to the chief executive officer.



Skeie was serving as senior vice president for CFO performance management and control. Since joining Equinor in 1996, Skeie has held several positions within finance, business development and economic analysis, including as senior vice president for CFO Finance, and vice president for international business development, project execution and economic analysis.



