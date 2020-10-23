

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases provider Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter group revenue reached 4.98 billion euros, down 8.7 percent from last year on a reported basis.



On a comparable basis, revenue edged down 0.9 percent.



Compared with the preceding second quarter, which was impacted by the pandemic, the third quarter saw a marked recovery in sales, with improvement in all business lines and regions.



Gas & Services, which represent 96 percent of Group sales, declined 8.9 percent from last year to 4.78 billion euros. On a comparable basis, sales dropped 0.9 percent.



Healthcare remains highly invested in the fight against Covid-19 and posted a comparable sales growth of 8.4 percent.



Engineering & Construction sales plunged 26.3 percent, while Global Markets & Technologies sales grew 9.6 percent.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2020 guidance.



The company said, 'In a context of limited local lockdowns and progressive recovery until the end of 2020, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver net profit close to preceding year level, at constant exchange rates.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

