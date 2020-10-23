

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is recalling SALT Lounge Chairs citing fall risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves about 10,000 units sold in the United States and about 330 sold in Canada. The chairs were manufactured in China, and imported by Liberty Procurement Co. Inc., an affiliate of Bed Bath & Beyond.



The Lounge Chairs comes in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.



The affected products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the country and online from April 2020 through August 2020 for about $40.



The chairs consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion, and there is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame. The agency noted that the locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.



The recall was initiated after the company received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.



Consumers are urged to return the chairs to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Caravan Global in September called back about 2,700 chairs, sold Exclusively at H-E-B Stores, citing fall and injury hazards.



