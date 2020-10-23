

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to drop marginally to 55.6 in October from 55.7 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3101 against the greenback, 137.05 against the yen, 1.1858 against the franc and 0.9038 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

