

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $582 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $660 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.31 billion from $3.48 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $582 Mln. vs. $660 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $3.31 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.



