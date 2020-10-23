Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Appoints Executive Vice President

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed one of its Managing Directors, Mike McQuigg, to Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director.

Mr. McQuigg joined the Company in April 2015, and most recently has served as Senior Managing Director, focused on the origination, execution and ongoing management of lower middle market debt investments to both private equity sponsors and owner operators. Prior to joining Gladstone Capital, Mr. McQuigg was at Deerpath Capital, focusing on private debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, in addition to his experience in private equity investing at H.I.G. Capital, and investment banking with Lehman Brothers. Mr. McQuigg received his MBA from Columbia Business School and his BA from Johns Hopkins University.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mike McQuigg to the added title of Executive Vice President," said David Gladstone, Chairman and CEO of Gladstone Capital. "Mike has been a tremendous asset to our Company and we are excited for his continued contribution."

"Mike's investment skills have contributed significantly to the asset growth and profitability of the Company and this appointment is a well-deserved recognition of his broader contribution to the development and leadership of the team" added Bob Marcotte, President of the Company.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

