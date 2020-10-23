

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey reveals that three out of four American voters are experiencing anger, fear or sadness as the Presidential election draws near.



According to a new Cygnal and Lounge Group poll, 32 percent American voters are experiencing anger, fear by 31 percent, and sadness by 13 percent. Further, two-thirds of voters think the nation is on the wrong track.



According to the survey, the reasons behind these negative emotions are the coronavirus pandemic, the economic downturn, and civil unrest spreading across America's cities.



Although Americans want leaders to focus on the same political issues causing the most emotional unrest, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, creating jobs and restoring the economy, and law and order are also firm in how they want a presidential candidate to make them feel.



'Voters want someone who makes them feel trust and joy, while inciting a little bit of anger. They want someone reliable yet who is upset enough to actually do something about the challenges facing the nation,' said Brent Buchanan, Cygnal Founder and CEO. 'This is because people are angry with what's going on in their country and they want candidates to share that anger to do something about all the issues facing the nation.'



On a positive side, 86 percent of American voters are certain that they will vote in November's election.



President Donald Trump currently trails former Vice President Joe Biden in polling averages, including in swing states. According to the NBC News national polling average, Biden has more than 8 percentage points over Trump, 51 percent vs 42.7 percent.



