

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see final August figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The coincident index is tipped to come in at 79.4, up from 78.3 - while the leading index is pegged at 88.8, up from 86.7.



Singapore will release September numbers for industrial production; in August, production was up 13.9 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong (Chung Yeung Festival) and New Zealand (Labor day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

