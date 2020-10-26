

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Student accommodation provider Unite Group plc. (UTG.L) announced Monday the appointment of Richard Huntingford to succeed Phil White as Chairman.



Huntingford, who is currently the Chairman of Future plc, will join the Unite board as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate on December 1 and will assume the role of Chairman on April 1, 2021.



White has advised the board of directors that he will retire as Chairman and step down from the Board with effect from March 31, 2021. He was appointed Chairman of the Unite Board in 2010. White had previously indicated that he would not offer himself for re-election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.



Huntingford holds over thirty years of plc board experience including as Chief Executive of Chrysalis Group plc between 2000 and 2007 and as a Non-Executive Director of Virgin Mobile Holdings (UK) plc. He has also chaired Wireless Group plc, formerly UTV Media plc, Creston plc and Crown Place VCT plc.



Huntingford said, 'I have a strong empathy for Unite's 'Home for Success' purpose which plays a fundamental role in helping students make a success of their time at University. Unite's market-leading proposition, and its strong University relationships, provide a firm foundation for long-term sustainable growth.'



