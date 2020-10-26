

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices continued to fall in September, albeit at a slower pace, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Producer prices declined 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.5 percent decrease seen in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Among sub-groups, energy prices showed the biggest annual fall of 10 percent in September. Prices of intermediate goods dropped 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices of capital and consumer goods climbed 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



