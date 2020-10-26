

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported a third-quarter operating loss of 313.8 billion Korean won, compared to profit of 378.5 billion won, a year ago. Net loss was 188.8 billion won compared to profit of 460.5 billion won. The company noted that its third-quarter results reflect engine-related provision expenses as the company took preemptive measures to ensure customer safety and cover any possible future increase in quality-related expenses.



Third quarter revenue increased 2.3 percent year-over-year to 27.58 trillion Korean won from 26.97 trillion won. The company sold 997,842 vehicles in the July-September period, a 9.6 percent decrease from prior year.



