

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to drop to 93.0 in October from 93.4 in the previous month.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it held steady against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 124.02 against the yen, 1.1824 against the greenback, 0.9081 against the pound and 1.0717 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



