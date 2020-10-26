

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence decreased in October, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 86.4 in October from 90.9 in September. In August, the reading was 87.0.



The business confidence index decreased to 86.5 in October from 97.6 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index rose to 91.5 in October from 90.5 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction fell to 110.4 from 111.6 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 97.8 from 98.1.



The consumer confidence fell sharply to 86.0 in October from 97.6 a month ago.



