

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $668 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $658 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $13.31 billion from $12.69 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $658 Mln. vs. $774 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.92 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q3): $13.31 Bln vs. $12.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HCA HEALTHCARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de