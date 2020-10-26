

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $484 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $2.23 billion from $1.70 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $63 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $2.23 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de