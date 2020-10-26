

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.0 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $20.6 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.3% to $313.0 million from $226.3 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $81.0 Mln. vs. $20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $313.0 Mln vs. $226.3 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POTLATCHDELTIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de