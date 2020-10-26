

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 1.7 percent on quarter and fall 1.9 percent on year after sinking 3.2 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



China will provide year-to-date September figures for industrial profits; in August, profits were down 4.4 percent on year.



New Zealand will see September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth NZ$4.76 billion and exports were at NZ$4.41 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$353 million.



Hong Kong will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were down 5.7 percent on year and exports were down an annual 2.3 percent for a trade deficit of 14.6 billion HKD.



